Our new, responsive PubMed site replaces PubMed Mobile. You now have the full PubMed experience on any size screen, including the ability to save and email citations, use the Clipboard, and send citations to My NCBI Collections on your mobile device.

Also, the new, responsive PubMed will replace the legacy desktop site for PubMed in late spring 2020. NLM will continue adding features and improving the user experience, ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future.

For more information about the development of the new PubMed, please see the NLM Technical Bulletin.