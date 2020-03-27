Our new, responsive PubMed site replaces PubMed Mobile. You now have the full PubMed experience on any size screen, including the ability to save and email citations, use the Clipboard, and send citations to My NCBI Collections on your mobile device.
Also, the new, responsive PubMed will replace the legacy desktop site for PubMed in late spring 2020. NLM will continue adding features and improving the user experience, ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future.
For more information about the development of the new PubMed, please see the NLM Technical Bulletin.
The new PubMed interface on mobile is terrific (and in general!). However, libraries provides access to a lot of full text articles and it is not at all obvious from within PubMed how I can link to it. I eventually figured out if I create an NCBI account I can go into Account Settings/NCBI Account Settings/Outside Tool that I can affiliate with my organization. Given how important it is to access content, this process seems needlessly complex (and if I didn’t happen to know what Outside Tool is, I probably would not have clicked on the link). No doubt lots of other people who could access library are not currently doing so because they have not affiliated with their hospital. Why not make this affiliation process an obvious part of the initial NCBI account set up process? Or have a persistent button in the PubMed interface that reads “Click Here for Better Full Text Access” that brings me to the list of O-Tool enabled libraries? The current Covid-19 situation underscores how important access to articles are, helping connect me to my library resources (not just to the publisher page) would be an immense help. Is it possible to make these changes?
