Join us on May 20th to learn how to use Google’s BigQuery to quickly search the data from the Sequence Read Archive (SRA) in the cloud to speed up your bioinformatic research and discovery projects. BigQuery is a tool for exploring cloud-based data tables with SQL-like queries. In this webinar, we’ll introduce you to using BigQuery to mine SRA submitter-supplied metadata and the results of taxonomic analysis for SRA runs. You’ll see real-world case studies that demonstrate how to find key information about SRA runs and identify data sets for your own analysis pipelines.

Date and time: Wed, May 20, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

