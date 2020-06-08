Join us on June 17 to learn about NCBI’s curated marker rRNA sequences (targeted loci) for Bacteria and Archaea (16S) and Fungi (18S, 28S and ITS) from type strains, which are now available as a distinct set of BLAST databases. You will learn how to access these data and use these databases and BLAST to help identify organisms and explore their diversity.

Date and time: Wed, June 17, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Wed, June 17, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.