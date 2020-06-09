Are you trying to keep up with the rapidly growing number of biological resources associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the related disease, COVID-19? There’s a new page to help you find SARS-CoV-2-related content available at NCBI (Figure1). This new site will help bench scientists, bioinformaticians, clinicians, and others connect with the information they need to study SARS-CoV-2 and end the COVID-19 pandemic. Figure 1. The new SARS-CoV-2 resources page providing access to data submissions, literature, molecular information, and clinical resources.

The new page provides a central location from which you can quickly navigate to specialized SARS-CoV-2 content or tools at NCBI, including:

We will update the page as NCBI continues to develop new tools, displays, and data collections relevant to SARS-CoV-2. Whether you want to submit your data or find the latest SARS-CoV-2 data and publications, check it out and please send us feedback!

In related NCBI news, there are new submission options for for SARS-CoV-2 submitters. Stay tuned for an upcoming NCBI Insights post providing the details!