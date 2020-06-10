Join us on June 24 to learn how to use My Bibliography and SciENcv, My NCBI applications that help you to create biographical sketches for grant applications for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Institute of Education Sciences (IES). You will learn how create a profile, add citations and import information from 3rd party accounts like ORCiD

Date and time: Wed, June 24, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Wed, June 24, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.