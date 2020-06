dbSNP human build 154, now available, includes new ALFA (Allele Frequency Aggregator) variants and allele frequency. This build contains over two billion Submitted SNP (ss) records and 730 million Reference SNP (rs) records.

New features include:

dbSNP search now support HGVS and protein variant search

RefSNP page linked to Litvar information

Filter and facet to retrieve all SNPs with ALFA frequency

See the release notes for more information about what’s new in build 154.