NLM’s Conserved Domain Database (CDD) has expanded its scope to now include 153 new viral protein domain family models for the annotation of coronaviruses, including models such as for the S1 subunit of coronavirus Spike proteins (cd21527), the nucleocapsid (N) protein of coronavirus (cd21595), and the coronavirus RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (cd21530).

Each curated domain model consists of a multiple sequence alignment containing conserved sequence features that may have been confirmed experimentally, plus links to relevant publications. When available, the domain models include 3D structures with links to interactive 3D views and interacting partners.

Check out this tabular summary of SARS-CoV-2 gene products for links to matching conserved domain models and representative 3D protein structures.

Want to view these alignments in 3D space? We’ve updated iCn3D, a web-based 3D structure viewer, with new rendering, annotation, and alignment features. Read more about how you can use iCn3D to view and analyze SARS-CoV-2-related structures.

Don’t forget to review our SARS-CoV-2 resources page to keep up to date on other coronavirus data at NCBI!