NCBI Datasets has a simple, new way to get Coronoviridae data, including from SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1). The data package includes genomic, protein and CDS sequences, annotation and a comprehensive data report for all complete genomes. You can also target your search to major taxonomic ranks within Coronaviridae.

Interested in a specific protein? The SARS-CoV-2 protein page allows you to choose a protein and download the corresponding sequences, annotation and representative structures from all annotated genomes (Figure 2).

Looking for programmatic access? NCBI Datasets offers the same Coronoviridae genomic data and SARS-CoV-2 protein data through a command-line tool and a RESTful API. These tools support additional filtering including the ability to download only those genomes released after a date you specify.

We appreciate your feedback. Try NCBI Datasets and let us know what you think!