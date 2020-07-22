RefSeq release 201 is accessible online, via FTP and through NCBI’s Entrez programming utilities, E-utilities.

This full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data available as of July 6, 2020, and contains 246,016,651 records, including 178,304,046 proteins, 32,462,009 RNAs, and sequences from 103,293 organisms. The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and also as divided by logical groupings.

Updated human genome Annotation Release 109.20200522

Updated Annotation Release 109.20200522 is an update of NCBI Homo sapiens Annotation Release 109. The annotation report for 109.20200522 is available here. The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site.

Updated mouse genome Annotation Release 108.20200622

Updated Annotation Release 108.20200622 is an update of NCBI Mus musculus Annotation Release 108. The annotation report for 108.20200622 is available here. The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site.

This update precedes the expected release of a full assembly update for the mouse GRCm38.p6 reference assembly by the GRC in 2020. We anticipate updating the mouse RefSeq annotation to the new GRCm39 assembly later this year, for either RefSeq FTP Release 202 or 203.