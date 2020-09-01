The profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the NIH Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) to expand its scope to include microbe tests. We will focus initially on molecular tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and serology tests to detect viral antigens and antibodies to the virus. This project contributes to efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic by sharing test data, bringing transparency on the validity of available tests, and making it easy to identify orderable tests at point of care.

We invite all labs that offer molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2 to diagnose COVID-19 and serologic tests for the antibodies to the virus or viral antigens to determine previous exposure to share their test data in GTR. Click here for instructions on how to submit your test.

The need for a comprehensive central resource for microbe tests other than SARS-CoV-2 has become increasingly evident and in the absence of such a resource, GTR is uniquely positioned to serve as a free an unbiased repository of molecular and serology orderable microbe tests that impact human health and disease.

GTR accepts submission of tests such as microbe-specific molecular tests, panels to identify pathogens to tailor treatment to manage the infection, immunologic tests to detect antibodies to a pathogen and antigens of the pathogen, viral load tests to monitor disease progression, and pharmacogenetic tests for any associated drug treatments.

We have updated the standard GTR submission template to accommodate fields relevant to microbe tests. In the future we will have customized submission forms for these tests. We have documentation and an example test template to help you with your submission. If your test is still under development or is offered as part of a research study, please register it using GTR’s research test form. See the documentation for more information on registering research tests.

When you are ready to submit your microbe tests data, log in to the GTR submission portal .

Please email the GTR team if you have questions or need help with your microbe test submission. We are ready to help you!

