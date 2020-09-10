Do you need to download a lot of data? or maybe you need just a few really big genomes? Prior to the advent of NCBI Datasets, downloading such a large amount of data could be a frustrating and time consuming experience involving failed downloads and writing custom scripts.

Figure 1. Downloading and processing genomic data using NCBI Datasets. The example shows downloading the set of RefSeq primate assemblies through the Datasets web interface. Since the downloaded files would exceed 15GB, the file comes as a “dehydrated bag” — a small, easily downloaded, zipped file with metadata and links to download the data. You can “rehydrate” the unzipped dehydrated files — fill them with the corresponding data — using the datasets command-line tool.

Introducing download dehydration / rehydration

If you need to share data with a colleague, just email them the dehydrated file. When they’re ready to get the data files, they can rehydrate and get the data from NCBI.

Please try it out and let us know what you think!

