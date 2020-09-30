Join us on Oct 14th to learn how to use Athena on AWS to quickly search Sequence Read Archive (SRA) in the cloud to speed up your bioinformatic research and discovery projects and to explore a new SRA SARS-CoV-2 dataset. In this webinar, we’ll introduce you to a way to search SRA submitter-supplied metadata and the results of SRA taxonomic analysis with the native AWS tool, Athena, which explores cloud-based data tables using SQL-like queries. You’ll see a real-world case study demonstrating how to find key information about SRA runs and identify data sets for your own analysis pipelines. The example will highlight a new data format designed to help advance SARS-CoV-2 research. The SRA aligned reads format is a new compressed data object. This data format includes the raw reads aligned to pre-assembled, contiguous data assemblies (contigs), which will help you more easily determine what’s really in a sequence data sample.

Date and time: Wed, Oct 14, 2020 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

