Interested in human genes involved in COVID-19 biology? NCBI’s RefSeq group has been hard at work compiling a set of human genes with roles in coronavirus infection and disease. You can now see and search for these genes and their regulatory elements in NCBI Gene and RefSeq.

Figure 1. Top section of the human ACE2 record in the Gene database. COVID-19 information can be found in the Summary and Annotation information sections.

You can:

To create this set, we started from LitCovid, NCBI’s literature hub for current COVID-19 research, to find the genes currently under investigation for roles in COVID-19, plus sets of genes available in PubChem Pathways collected from multiple sources. We then reviewed each gene in detail to ensure that the RefSeq annotation was complete and accurate, and updated our Gene Summaries to reflect the current knowledge on this critical set of genes. We also added their regulatory elements to the RefSeq Functional Elements dataset. For more information, see our RefSeq Functional Elements posts on NCBI Insights.

Do you have a brand new paper, or did we miss a critical gene or aspect of a gene’s function? Help us connect genes and literature by submitting a GeneRIF, writing in to refseq-support@nlm.nih.gov, or by using the Feedback links on NCBI Gene pages to help crowdsource information about these genes.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

