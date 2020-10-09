NCBI Datasets now offers Gene tables: customizable tables of the genes you specify, with key gene information, and the ability to easily download a dataset of genomic, transcript and protein sequences.

Drag and drop a list of Gene IDs or gene symbols, and the data table shows your genes with up to 15 columns of metadata, including genomic coordinates, RefSeq transcript and protein accessions, Ensembl IDs and UniProt accessions, and other gene information. You can browse and select items in your table on the web, or download everything to your computer for later analysis (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The Data tables web download. Top panel. Enter or upload a list of gene identifiers or symbols. Bottom panel. The resulting table display allows you to browse results, download the table or the sequence data for the genes (genomic, transcripts, proteins).

Here’s a few things you can do with the new gene table:

Rapidly convert NCBI Gene IDs to Ensembl Gene IDs or UniProt accessions.

Get the protein lengths for all the genes in your list by switching from Gene view to transcript view.

Get the gene sequences for up to 1,000 human genes by downloading a gene dataset.

Need programmatic access? Try our command-line tool or our RESTful API.

Give NCBI Datasets a try today and let us know what you think!

