In August and September, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:

Amphiprion ocellaris (clown anemonefish)

Anopheles stephensi (Asian malaria mosquito)

Aplysia californica (California sea hare)

Bactrocera oleae (olive fruit fly)

Branchiostoma floridae (Florida lancelet)

Egretta garzetta (little egret)

Folsomia candida (springtail)

Fundulus heteroclitus (mummichog)

Halichoerus grypus (gray seal)

Helianthus annuus (common sunflower)

Homo sapiens (human)

Lynx canadensis (Canada lynx)

Molossus molossus (Pallas’s mastiff bat)

Monomorium pharaonis (pharaoh ant)

Mus musculus (house mouse)

Myotis myotis (bat)

Neolamprologus brichardi (lyretail cichlid)

Oncorhynchus keta (chum salmon)

Onychomys torridus (southern grasshopper mouse)

Oryzias melastigma (Indian medaka)

Phyllostomus discolor (pale spear-nosed bat)

Rousettus aegyptiacus (Egyptian rousette)

Sander lucioperca (pike-perch)

Zea mays (maize)

See more details on the Eukaryotic RefSeq Genome Annotation Status page.

Learn more about the annotation of the new mouse reference assembly, GRCm39, here. This is the first coordinate-changing update to the mouse reference since the 2012 release of GRCm38.

