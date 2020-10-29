dbGaP has recently released a new feature to simplify submissions and provide study accessions faster. This video provides a quick overview of the new feature.

Our new study config webform enables a study submitter to enter important study summary information including study description, inclusion/exclusion criteria, history, attribution, and associated publications online and instantly preview the study config content and study accession on their dbGaP study report page. Study design and type, PMIDs, Genes, MeSH terms, and associated Clinical Trials have built-in help and validation to ensure that the information provided is complete and searchable by users looking for that data.

The database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) provides controlled-access to the data and results from studies that have investigated the interaction of genotype and phenotype in humans. dbGaP assigns stable, unique identifiers to studies and subsets of information from those studies, including documents, individual phenotypic variables, tables of trait data, sets of genotype data, computed phenotype-genotype associations, and groups of study subjects who have given similar consents for use of their data.

The submissions made to dbGaP represent the best and latest research in topic areas such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, autism spectrum disorders, precision medicine and many more. Submitters are central to the success of dbGaP and sharing of genomic research across the broader scientific community. Our submission portal serves as a central place to collect multiple components of a research study, including the metadata/summary and associated phenotype, genotype, and sequence data.

