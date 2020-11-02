Join us November 18 to learn how to use Genome Workbench, NCBI’s sequence annotation and analysis package, to prepare genome submissions for GenBank. This webinar will help you prepare for the upcoming retirement of Sequin submission tool in January 2021. You will learn how to use Genome Workbench’s Submission Wizard, Validation and Submitter Reports, Flat File View, and Graphical Sequence View to prepare your annotated genome submission to GenBank and help you find and fix any problems before submitting.

Date and time: Wed, November 18, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EST

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

