If you use Sequin to submit prokaryotic or eukaryotic genome sequences to GenBank, you need to be aware that Sequin will be retired in January 2021. Genome Workbench’s Submission Wizard, which is already available for submitting annotated genomes, will be the submission tool to use for annotated genomes going forward.

Genome Workbench is desktop software that offers a rich set of integrated tools for studying and analyzing genetic data. You can explore and compare data from multiple sources, including the NCBI databases or the your own private data. The Submission Wizard, available since 2019, allows you to prepare submissions of single genomes where all sequences come from the same organism. This interface (Figure 1) is particularly valuable for:

Eukaryotic genomes with annotations, for example those prepared with tbl2asn Prokaryotic genomes annotated by non-NCBI tools including Prokka and RAST.

Please register to attend our webinar on November 18 to see how to use Genome Workbench to prepare a submission.

(Note: You should continue to submit organelle and viral genomes using BankIt. Please visit the Submission Portal page for information on other submission options.)

Figure 1. Genome Workbench and Submission Wizard. Once the Sequence Editing package is enabled the Submission menu can open the Genome Submission Wizard that prompts you to upload sequence data and presents a tabbed set of forms for entering information about the submission. The Wizard validates the submission and provides editing capabilities for correcting errors.

The Submission Wizard is just one of the many useful features in Genome Workbench’s arsenal that includes support for sequence visualization and access to a suite of analysis tools, such as BLAST, WindowMasking, tree building, and more. Download Genome Workbench to get started and watch this helpful video tutorial for a quick introduction to the Submission Wizard. You can access Genome Workbench submission documentation and many more tutorials on all aspects Genome Workbench from the Genome Workbench homepage.

