In response to your requests, we have added new columns to the Descriptions Table for the web BLAST output. The new columns are Scientific Name, Common Name, Taxid, and Accession Length. Common Name and Accession Length are now part of the default display. You can click ‘Select columns’ or ‘Manage columns’ to add or remove columns from the display (Figure 1). Your preferences will be saved for your next visit to BLAST, and when you download your results, whatever columns you have displayed will be saved.

Figure 1. The web BLAST Descriptions Table with all possible columns. You can remove columns through the ‘Manage columns’ menu. If you are not displaying any non-default columns, you can add them using the same menu that will be titled ‘Select columns’.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

