Join us on December 9, 2020 to learn about containerized BLAST+ in Docker that is ready to use locally and in the cloud. We are staging BLAST databases in some cloud providers making running containerized BLAST as part of a pipeline in the cloud even easier. In this webinar you will learn about the advantages of containerized BLAST and learn how to use it in some practical examples. You will also learn about Elastic BLAST, a cloud application that is useful for aligning extremely large numbers of sequences against BLAST databases.

Date and time: Wed, December 9, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EST

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

