Release 4.0 of the NCBI hidden Markov models (HMM) used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) is now available from our FTP site. You can search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package.

This release contains 17,443 models, including 94 new models since the last release. We have also updated names and added EC numbers and gene symbols to over 100 models. You can search and view the details of these HMMs in the newly deployed Protein Family Model collection that also includes conserved domain architectures and BlastRules and allows you to find all RefSeq proteins named by these profiles. See our recent post for more details.

