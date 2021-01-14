RefSeq release 204 is now available online, from the FTP site and through NCBI’s Entrez programming utilities, E-utilities.

This full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data available as of January 4, 2021, and contains 262,714,372 records, including 191,411,721 proteins, 35,353,412 RNAs, and sequences from 106,581 organisms. The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and also as divided by logical groupings.

Updated human genome Annotation Release 109.20201120

Updated Annotation Release 109.20201120 is an update of NCBI Homo sapiens Annotation Release 109.

The annotation report for 109.20201120 is available here. The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site.

New eukaryotic genome annotations

In addition to human, this release includes new or updated annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 43 species, including:

Malayan pangolin annotation release 101, based on the new assembly YNU_ManJav_2.0 (GCF_014570535.1)

Green monkey annotation release 102, based on the new assembly Vero_WHO_p1.0 (GCF_015252025.1)

Panamanian white-faced capuchin annotation release 101, based on the assembly Cebus_imitator-1.0 (GCF_001604975.1)

White-footed mouse annotation release 101, based on the new assembly UCI_PerLeu_2.1 (GCF_004664715.2)

Jamaican fruit-eating bat annotation release 100, based on the new assembly WHU_Ajam_v2 (GCF_014825515.1)

Largemouth bass (pictured) annotation release 100, based on the new assembly ASM1485139v1 (GCF_014851395.1)

Mallard annotation release 104, based on the new assembly ZJU1.0 (GCF_015476345.1)

Southern house mosquito annotation release 100, based on the new assembly VPISU_Cqui_1.0_pri_paternal (GCF_015732765.1)

Southern cattle tick annotation release 100, based on the assembly ASM1333972v1 (GCF_013339725.1)

Field mustard updated annotation release 103.20201202, based on the assembly CAAS_Brap_v3.01 (GCF_000309985.2)

RefSeq assembly information

We are considering adding information to the RefSeq FTP release catalog about the RefSeq assembly for each sequence. We welcome your comments on information that would be useful to you.

