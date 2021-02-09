Join us on March 3, 2021 to learn about changes to NCBI account log ins that will affect those of you who sign in directly your NCBI account. After June 1, 2021 you will need to log in using your institution, social media, Google, Microsoft or login.gov account username and password. In this webinar, you will learn how to register for a free login.gov account and how to link this to an existing NCBI account. You’ll also see where to find the most up-to-date information and FAQs on this topic.

We will answer a few questions from our mail bag on these changes. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please send an Email to at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov with the subject line “Changes to my NCBI Log In” by February 24th.

Date and time: Wed, March 3, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EST Register



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

