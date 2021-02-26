As mentioned in a previous blog post, we are transitioning to using 3rd party logins for all My NCBI accounts. We are doing this because NIH, NLM, and NCBI take your privacy and security very seriously. Transitioning to 3rd parties who have modern and industry-standard security practices ensures that you have the highest level of security and enables us to focus our resources on improving your experience once you log in.

The next step in this transition process is to disable the ability to create usernames and passwords directly in NCBI. Beginning March 16th, 2021 new accounts must be created with 3rd-party credentials, but don’t worry! We are working hard to make sure you have a variety of sign in options. In the past few months, we’ve added nearly 4000 InCommon sign in options along with Microsoft and Facebook. This is in addition to the options we had previously, like ORCID, eRA Commons, and Login.gov.

If you have questions about this transition or using 3rd-party usernames and passwords for your NCBI account, you can:

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

