In March and April, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released thirty-two new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:

Aegilops tauschii (monocot)

Amblyraja radiata (thorny skate)

Anopheles arabiensis (mosquito)

Anopheles coluzzii (mosquito)

Bactrocera tryoni (Queensland fruit fly)

Belonocnema kinseyi (wasp)

Betta splendens (Siamese fighting fish)

Bufo bufo (common toad)

Cygnus olor (mute swan)

Falco naumanni (lesser kestrel)

Gallus gallus (chicken)

Gasterosteus aculeatus (three-spined stickleback)

Glycine max (soybean)

Homo sapiens (human)

Ictidomys tridecemlineatus (thirteen-lined ground squirrel)

Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick)

Lepeophtheirus salmonis (salmon louse)

Mesocricetus auratus (golden hamster)

Ochotona curzoniae (black-lipped pika)

Ornithorhynchus anatinus (platypus)

Oryx dammah (scimitar-horned oryx)

Oryza brachyantha (malo sina)

Panicum virgatum (switchgrass)

Pararge aegeria (specked wood butterfly)

Pteropus giganteus (Indian flying fox)

Puma yagouaroundi (jaguarundi)

Rana temporaria (common frog)

Rosa chinensis (China rose)

Simochromis diagramma (bony fish)

Toxotes jaculatrix (banded archerfish)

Ursus maritimus (polar bear)

Xiphias gladius (swordfish)

See more details on the Eukaryotic RefSeq Genome Annotation Status page.

