In March and April, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released thirty-two new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:
- Aegilops tauschii (monocot)
- Amblyraja radiata (thorny skate)
- Anopheles arabiensis (mosquito)
- Anopheles coluzzii (mosquito)
- Bactrocera tryoni (Queensland fruit fly)
- Belonocnema kinseyi (wasp)
- Betta splendens (Siamese fighting fish)
- Bufo bufo (common toad)
- Cygnus olor (mute swan)
- Falco naumanni (lesser kestrel)
- Gallus gallus (chicken)
- Gasterosteus aculeatus (three-spined stickleback)
- Glycine max (soybean)
- Homo sapiens (human)
- Ictidomys tridecemlineatus (thirteen-lined ground squirrel)
- Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick)
- Lepeophtheirus salmonis (salmon louse)
- Mesocricetus auratus (golden hamster)
- Ochotona curzoniae (black-lipped pika)
- Ornithorhynchus anatinus (platypus)
- Oryx dammah (scimitar-horned oryx)
- Oryza brachyantha (malo sina)
- Panicum virgatum (switchgrass)
- Pararge aegeria (specked wood butterfly)
- Pteropus giganteus (Indian flying fox)
- Puma yagouaroundi (jaguarundi)
- Rana temporaria (common frog)
- Rosa chinensis (China rose)
- Simochromis diagramma (bony fish)
- Toxotes jaculatrix (banded archerfish)
- Ursus maritimus (polar bear)
- Xiphias gladius (swordfish)
See more details on the Eukaryotic RefSeq Genome Annotation Status page.