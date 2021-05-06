Missed our latest YouTube videos? Scroll down to see what we’ve been up to.

Add Preprint Citations in My Bibliography

The National Institutes of Health encourages investigators to post preprints to public repositories in order to speed the dissemination and enhance the rigor of their work. This video demonstrates how to add preprint citations to My Bibliography.

Genome Data Viewer: Navigate Exons and Find CDS Positions

This brief tutorial shows you different ways to explore exons in gene transcripts, find CDS and protein positions, use HGVS-like expressions to locate positions, and download exon sequence, all within our Genome Data Viewer (GDV).

Genome Data Viewer: Introducing Table View, a New Way to Navigate Assemblies

This video provides a very brief refresher on the Genome Data Viewer’s home page, then introduces a new way to view and download assemblies. The table view offers an easier way to see all the assemblies available for one organism, and for larger taxonomic groups.

NCBI Minute: Changes Are Coming To The Way You Log Into Your NCBI Account

Presented March 3, 2021. You may have heard that changes are coming for those of you who sign in directly to NCBI to access the information in your NCBI account. After June 1, 2021 you will need to log in using your institution, social media, Google, Microsoft or login.gov account username and password. In this webinar, we will show you how to register for a free login.gov account and how to link this to an existing NCBI account. Also, we’ll show you where to find the most up-to-date information and FAQs on this topic and answer a few questions from our mail bag. For help with these changes, please send us an email.

NCBI Minute: Enhancements to BLAST and Primer-BLAST

Presented April 7, 2021. Recent changes to web BLAST include added data columns on the descriptions table, so you can quickly find and sort your matches. Primer-BLAST now offers direct links from genome assembly pages, so you can easily select the specificity database. Primer-BLAST also now accepts multiple target templates making it easy to design primers that can amplify several similar sequences such as all splice variants of gene or the same target (16S, COI) from different strains or species. You also see a preview of some planned improvements to the databases that make it easier to find relevant matches.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

