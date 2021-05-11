A dedicated SARS-CoV-2 BioSample submission package in the NCBI Submission Portal

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to collect descriptive information about the provenance and attributes of SARS-CoV-2 genomic samples so that the course of the virus may be tracked and analyzed. The NCBI Submission Portal now includes a dedicated BioSample submission package to help further improve the quality and richness of submitted SARS-CoV-2 sample metadata. The SARS-CoV-2 clinical or host-associated package presents a framework and standardized fields for submitters to provide attributes considered useful for the rapid analysis and surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 clinical and host-associated cases. For example, mandatory attributes include collection date and geographic location, while suggested but optional attributes include date of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, vaccine received, and host disease outcome.

a mock-up of a SARS submission shows fields for important metadata
Figure 1. This mock-up shows mandatory attributes like collection date and geographic location, as well as suggested attributes like date of vaccination and host disease outcome.

Providing this rich metadata is important for maximizing the utility and understanding of submitted SARS-CoV-2 genomic data and supports international epidemiology and therapeutic development efforts.

The SARS-CoV-2 clinical or host-associated package was developed in collaboration with the CDC SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) consortium, and the Public Health Alliance for Genomic Epidemiology (PHA4GE) coalition.

BioSample SARS-CoV-2 clinical or host-associated package option is circled in red
Figure 2. Highlighting the new BioSample SARS-CoV-2 clinical or host-associated package within the NCBI Submission Portal, and at https://submit.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/biosample/template/.

