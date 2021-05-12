Do you need an easy way to analyze a bacterium you just isolated? The Read assembly and Annotation Pipeline Tool (RAPT) is a pilot service for the assembly and gene annotation of public or private Illumina genomic reads sequenced from bacterial or archaeal isolates.

We’ll be giving a webinar on webRAPT on May 19, but you can test it out now.

RAPT is simple to use. Provide an SRA accession in the first box below or upload a fasta or fastq file of reads to the second box. Then just press run! You’ll get an email telling you that the job started, and a couple of hours later that the results are available for download.

You can view the jobs you have submitted in the Job List and download and share their results. Please visit the Documentation for more information about RAPT and the outputs it produces, and to learn how to run RAPT on your own machine.

Please give us your feedback at prokaryote-tools@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

RAPT Pipeline

RAPT consists of two major components, the genome assembler SKESA and the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) and produces an annotated genome of quality comparable to RefSeq in a couple of hours. RAPT will also verify that the organism name assigned to the reads is correct. Watch this short video to learn more.

To run RAPT yourself, please see our GitHub site and previous announcement.

