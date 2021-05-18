We’ve just released a new version (1.6.0) of Magic-BLAST, the BLAST-based next-gen alignment tool, with these improvements:
- Usage reporting — you can help improve Magic-BLAST by sharing limited information about your search. The BLAST User Manual has details on the information collected, how it is used, and how to opt-out.
- Magic BLAST can access NCBI SRA next-gen reads from the cloud when you use the
-sraor
-sra_batchoptions. See the Magic-BLAST cookbook for more details.
- NCBI taxonomy IDs are reported in SAM output if they are present in the target BLAST database.
- You can get unaligned reads reported separately from the aligned ones by using the
-out_unaligned <file name>option. You can also select the format ( SAM, tabular, or FASTA) with the
-unaligned_fmtoption. The default format is the same as one for the main report .
The version 1.6.0 executables are available from the NCBI FTP site. See the release notes , the NCBI GitHub site , and the Magic-BLAST publication for more information.