RefSeq Release 206 is now available. This release includes the following:

Updated human genome Annotation Release 109.20210514

Updated Annotation Release 109.20210514 is an update of NCBI Homo sapiens Annotation Release 109. The annotation report is available here. The annotation products are available in the sequence databases and on the FTP site.

Other new eukaryotic genome annotations

This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 45 additional species, including:

Chicken annotation release 105, based on two new assemblies bGalGal1.mat.broiler.GRCg7b (GCF_016699485.2) bGalGal1.pat.whiteleghornlayer.GRCg7w (GCF_016700215.1)

Xenopus laevis (African clawed frog) annotation release 101, based on new assembly Xenopus_laevis_v10.1 (GCF_017654675.1)

Common frog annotation release 100, based on new assembly aRanTem1.1 (GCF_905171775.1)

Common toad annotation release 100, based on new assembly aBufBuf1.1 (GCF_905171765.1)

Soybean annotation release 104, based on new assembly Glycine_max_v4.0 (GCF_000004515.6)

Black-legged tick annotation release 102, based on new assembly Ixodes_scapularus_ComboLowHiFi (GCF_016920785.1)

Platypus annotation release 105, based on new assembly mOrnAna1.pri.v4 (GCF_004115215.2)

Polar bear annotation release 101, based on new assembly ASM1731132v1 (GCF_017311325.1)

Great white shark annotation release 100, based on new assembly sCarCar2.pri (GCF_017639515.1)

Cotton annotation release 101, based on new assembly Gossypium_hirsutum_v2.1 (GCF_007990345.1)

Prokaryotic representative genomes update

Over 900 new species are available in the updated bacterial and archaeal representative genome collection.

Read assembly and Annotation Pipeline Tool (RAPT)

RAPT is a pilot service for the assembly and gene annotation of public or private Illumina genomic reads sequenced from bacterial or archaeal isolates.

