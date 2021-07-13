The password you set at NCBI to log in to My NCBI, SciENcv, My Bibliography, or submit data to NCBI, will be going away. You will soon have to link a third-party login (e.g. eRA Commons, Google, Microsoft, or a university or institutional log in) to access your account. Join us on July 28, 2021 at 12PM eastern time to learn learn what you need to do link a third-party login using our Wizards, get an updated timeline for the transition third-party logins, and get answers to your questions.

Date and time: Wed, July 28, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Wed, July 28, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

