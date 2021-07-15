NCBI staff will be presenting talks and a poster on accessing SARS-CoV-2 at NCBI and in the Cloud at the American Society of Virology 2021 virtual conference, July 19-23, 2021.

Presentations

July 19, 2021, 6:00PM to 9:30PM, Epidemiology and Public Health

Eneida Hatcher, Ph.D., will present ‘Providing an easy-to-use, graphics driven interface for normalized public SARS-CoV-2 data.’ You will learn how how to use NCBI Virus’s graphical interface to access large volumes of viral sequence data and normalized metadata.

Ryan Connor, Ph.D. will present ‘Normalized SARS-CoV-2 variant analysis across the entire NIH Sequence Read Archive (SRA).’ You will learn about the set of tools that classifies the taxonomic sources in SRA runs, identifies SARS-CoV-2 containing sequence sets, aligns reads to a single reference, and calculates major and minor genome variants. These standardized results in SRA aligned read format (SARFs) are stored in the Amazon Web Services Open Data Project and are available for use by the public at no cost.

Posters

July 20 2021, 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Epidemiology and Public Health

Visit the NCBI poster, ‘NCBI’s cloud resources for viral researchers‘, presented by Ryan Connor. You will learn about newer SRA Cloud data data types, such as the SRA Aligned Read Format (SARF) that provide more starting points for analysis and speed up workflows such as assembly and variant calling by preassembling reads and aligning them to references. You will also learn how to access them using SRA toolkit, Athena on AWS or Bigquery on GCP. In addition to the larger SRA datasets, AWS and GCP host open access repositories for sequences associated with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

