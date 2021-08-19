As we announced previously, the way you log into your My NCBI account will change from your My NCBI username and password to a 3rd-party login. On June 22, we disabled the ability to create new My NCBI passwords and in July we launched the Password Retirement Wizard, which will activate when you login here with a native NCBI password. (Figure 1).

Figure 1. The Password Retirement Wizard screens. The wizard will offer you the option (opt-in) to change your password to a 3rd party login when you sign in at https://account.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/migrate/ with a native NCBI password. You may choose from any of the available 3rd party accounts. Clicking on an option will take you to the sign-in screen for on the 3rd party website.

Currently, the wizard is opt-in, which means you can retire your password at your convenience. We encourage you retire your password now so you won’t have to interrupt what you’re doing to retire your password later!

We demonstrated the wizard in a recent webinar. Watch the recording to get a preview of the wizard before you try it.

Here are some upcoming password retirement milestones:

Later this summer, we will make the wizard opt-out and you will be prompted to retire your password when you log in or when you are already logged in and using the NCBI website.

In late fall, the wizard will be mandatory. You will not be able to access your My NCBI account without retiring your password.

In June 2022, all remaining active My NCBI passwords will be retired and people who do not have 3rd-party logins linked to their accounts will not be able to log in without going through a process to recover access.

As always, we’re here to help! If you have any questions, check out NCBI’s FAQ page, the login transition tips page, or email NCBI for more information.

