Join us on September 22, 2021 at 12PM eastern time learn to use the datasets command-line tools (datasets and dataformat) to access, filter, download, and format data and metadata for genomes. Through examples from eukaryotes and the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, you will see how to use metadata to filter for genome sequences with desired properties such as genomes with high contig N50 values.

Date and time: Wed, September 22, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Wed, September 22, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

