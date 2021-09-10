NCBI will present a workshop at the American Society for Human Genetics (ASHG) as part of their conference activities in 2021. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Adelaide Rhodes, Ph.D. from the Customer Experience team and Adam Stine, SRA Curator will co-lead the workshop, which will introduce attendees to powerful metadata searches on BigQuery on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Athena on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up analytic workflows using the NIH’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA).

Cloud-based query services with expanded metadata options for SRA help researchers to find the target data more quickly than ever before. The workshop will be a mix of training in Structured Query Language (SQL), demos on the cloud console and hands-on exercises in Jupyter notebooks with examples to help researchers understand how to build searches in SQL. Researchers who attend this workshop will learn how to extract specific data sets as well as how to conduct exploratory analysis of the entirety of the SRA data available in the cloud.

Both BigQuery and Athena require SQL but no prior SQL experience is required. By the end of this workshop you will know how to run cloud metadata queries using SQL to find SRA data based on parameters that are of interest to you.

