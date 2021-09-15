NCBI Datasets introduces species pages and species browser! The species pages summarize taxon information and provide access to genomic data, including reference genomes. For example, see Figure 1, the Nothobranchius furzeri (turquoise killifish) species page.

Figure 1: Nothobranchius furzeri species page. The browse species button will take you to the species browser.

From the species page, you can navigate to our new species browser, which allows you to visualize and access genomic data for closely related species. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: Species browser for Nothobranchius furzeri.

We invite you to explore these new tools and provide us feedback at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

