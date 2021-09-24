We are excited to announce our new NCBI Virtual Workshop Series! This workshop series aims to engage and educate people who use NCBI resources for their biological/biomedical research, science education, and clinical application efforts.

Our interactive, hands-on workshops are taught by experienced NCBI Education Faculty. The NCBI Education Team, which consists of researchers, educators, computer scientists, submission specialists and more, has been providing NCBI bioinformatics workshops since 1998! Applications for the NCBI Virtual Workshop Series are open to the public; however, each workshop will accept a limited number of participants to facilitate the best possible educational experience.

Here are some upcoming virtual workshops:

Please review the workshop descriptions to understand the intended audience. More information can be found on the new Outreach Events page and our FAQ page.

If you have questions about a specific workshop or the series, please email us at workshops@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

