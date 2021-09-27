The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has several speakers at the upcoming Biodiversity Genomics Conference from September 27 to October 1, 2021.

Valerie Schneider, head of NCBI’s SeqPlus Program and Deputy Director for Sequence Offerings, will present a poster discussing how NCBI’s new comparative genome research focus will enable researchers to explore all eukaryotic research organisms, find related organisms and support additional organism-specific resources that a specific community may have or wish to develop.

Nuala O’Leary, Product Owner, NCBI Datasets will present the latest developments for Datasets, a beta resource that supports intuitive and flexible access to genome data for a broad range of taxa via a redesigned website and command-line tools.

Adelaide Rhodes, Cloud Subject Matter Expert in Education, will present two case studies that emphasize the ease of navigating the new Datasets website as well as the use of command line tools to speed up data discovery for genes and genomes of interest.

Terence Murphy, Product Owner, NCBI RefSeq will present a new tool for genome providers to identify contamination in newly assembled sequences with high sensitivity, specificity, and performance.

The Biodiversity Genomics Conference brings together a global audience to celebrate achievements in genome sequencing across the eukaryotic tree of life, explore current challenges and solutions, and to develop strategies for sequencing and data sharing in the upcoming decade of biodiversity genomics. NCBI has several programs that support the needs of this scientific research group.

