Join us on October 20, 2021 at 12PM US eastern time learn about an updated version of the E-utilities API for PubMed that we will launch on April 4, 2022. With few exceptions, this update will not change the E-utility URLs you currently use but will bring the search results up to date with the web version of PubMed released in 2020 and improve reliability. Attend this webinar to learn about how these changes will affect your API calls to PubMed and to get your questions answered.

Date and time: Wed, October 20, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

Wed, October 20, 2021 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

