The Bulk Sequence-Cytogenetic Conversion Service tool at NCBI will be retired in April 2022. This tool obtained cytogenetic locations for a list of annotated genes, SNPs, or assembly coordinates from human, fruit fly, mouse, or rat genomes. It also obtained sequence coordinates for cytogenetic locations for these genomes. This web service will be retired due to low usage and obsolescence.

The underlying cgi (bp2band) will be retained and continues to drive the Ideogram service within the Genome Data Viewer (GDV) and the Genome Decoration Page. Researchers interested in understanding where features are located relative to chromosome cytogenetic banding should check out the Genome Decoration Page, where you can enter a file of genome annotations and display them on a ideogram of your assembly of interest. You can also go directly to a cytogenetic location on a genome using the search box in the GDV genome browser.

