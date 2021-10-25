Attention dbGaP submitters! Join us on November 3, 2021 at 12PM US eastern time to learn about data submission and processing improvements to dbGaP, NIH’s database of Genotype and Phenotype, which contains individual-level data associated with human research studies. You will see how we have made submission easier through the Submission Portal using automated preliminary validation and how you can use GaPTools, a stand-alone data validation tool, on your own submission to expedite the submission process. Join us to discover how dbGaP ensures integrity and high-quality in the genomic data that scientists can access to further their research.

Date: Wed, November 3, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT Register



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the Webinars and Courses page.

