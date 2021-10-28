The Genome Data Viewer (GDV) is now the comprehensive NCBI genome browser. The development of GDV led to a few different types of genome browsers along the way, each one originally delivering visual displays for particular datasets. We developed the 1000 Genomes Browser for variation data from the 1000 Genomes project, the dbGaP Data Browser for controlled-access sequence read alignment data, and the GeT-RM browser for Genome in a Bottle (GIAB) data.

The data displayed in these three browsers is now either obsolete and/or can largely be accessed from the GDV browser or other NCBI resources. Moreover, unlike GDV, these older browsers are no longer under active development and the data has not been updated to meet changing needs of the communities they were developed to serve. For these reasons we will retire these browsers in April 2022. Please see details below for more information on the data displayed in these browsers and how to access and display these data now through GDV and other means.

1000 Genomes

The 1000 Genomes Project was launched in 2007 as a global resource and survey of human variation. The 1000 Genomes browser allowed you to explore variant calls, genotype calls, supporting sequence read alignments from the 1000 Genomes Project, and corresponding variants in dbSNP. The results from the final phase of the project were published in 2015 and newer population genetics data is now available through dbSNP and GDV. Currently you can access these data in the following ways.

Figure 1. GDV and the ‘Configure Tracks’ panel. The 1000 Genomes Phase 3 data are available through the ‘Variation’ tab within the dbSNP track category. Public GWAS studies with aligned data from dbGaP can be found by searching in the ‘Find Tracks’ tab with the ‘dbGaP aligned analyses’ radio button selected.

dbGaP Data Browser

The dbGaP Data Browser displayed genome-wide association (GWAS) data as a browser track on the human genome assembly. The browser has password protected interface, thereby keeping GWAS track data private in accordance with HIPAA requirements. You can currently view public aligned data in GDV either by searching for data of interest within the Phenotype and Disease tab in configure tracks panel (Figure 1) or by using the ‘Analyses’ tab on the dbGaP Advanced Search interface where you can select a study or studies and click on the GDV button to display the selected GWAS data tracks (Figure 2).

Figure 2. The dbGaP Advanced Search page showing the Analyses tag results of a search for diabetes. The aligned GWAS data for the two selected diabetes studies loads into GDV upon clicking the ‘GDV Link’ button.

GeT-RM

The GeT-RM Coordination Program is a CDC project for establishing a community process to create reference materials, quality control measures, and proficiency evaluation for genetic testing. The GeT-RM Browser provided access to the data generated by the GeT-RM project to help validate next-generation genome sequencing technologies for human samples. You can continue to access GeT-RM through the Genome in a Bottle (GIAB) project at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The data in GeT-RM is outdated, and you can upload newer results from GIAB as remote data into GDV.

Thank you for using these browsers. Please contact us with any questions or concerns at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov .

