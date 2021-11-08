In June, we announced the arrival of PMC Labs, where you can test drive the work underway to create a more modern PMC website. Since then, we’ve continued to talk to users, gather input, and make ongoing adjustments based on your feedback.

We hope that the planned updates will create an easier navigation and reading experience, while keeping all the features you use most within PMC. If you haven’t had a chance to try out the changes, there’s still time to give input using the green feedback button in the lower right-hand corner of the site.

The updates available in PMC Labs are the first step in a number planned for the overall PMC website, and we’re pleased to announce that we will incorporate this first phase as part of default PMC in early 2022.

The upcoming improvements that you can try now in PMC Labs include:

Redesigned and reorganized homepage

More accessible help documentation, reformatted to address some key PMC user groups and highlight the most important information first

Modernized article view that optimizes the reading experience, with an updated right-hand display that highlights the most frequently used content and removes redundant functionality

Cohesive design between similar features in PMC and PubMed.

Behind the scenes, PMC is lifting our site to a more modern platform that will allow us to deliver improvements and new features like these to you more quickly and responsively. As we transition to a more modern PMC starting in early 2022, stay tuned for more news on important cutover dates, future improvements and features you can test out on PMC Labs, and more. And throughout this process, remember that you can continue to send comments and suggestions using the green feedback button. We value and rely on your input to help us deliver a site that meets your needs in the best way possible.

