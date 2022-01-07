PAG XXIX – NCBI Events Have Been Canceled

Important COVID-19 Update



Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the International Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG XXIX) will no longer take place in person on January 8-12, 2022, in San Diego, California.

Although PAG has decided to offer plenary talks and workshop sessions via Zoom to all registered attendees and exhibitors, all NCBI official events have been canceled, including the NCBI Genome Resources workshop and listening session. NCBI posters will be available online and NCBI presenters will continue to support additional workshops that are participating in the virtual event.

Please join our NCBI presenters online at the following talks:

Saturday, January 8

12:00 – 12:20 PM PST – Datasets, a New Resource That Lets You Easily Gather Data from Across NCBI Databases (Workshop: Aquaculture)

Presenting Author: Nuala A. O’Leary, Ph.D.

1:50 – 2:10 PM PST – New Resources Supporting Genome Analyses from NCBI (Workshop: Analysis of Complex Genomes)

Presenting Author: Valerie A. Schneider, Ph.D.

3:00 – 3:30 PM PST – Updates to the Chicken Genome Resource and Annotation (Workshop: Poultry 1)

Presenting Author: Vamsi Kodali, Ph.D.

Sunday, January 9

12:10 – 12:30 PM PST – Visualization and Analysis of Solanaceae Genomes at NCBI (Workshop: Solanaceae)

Presenting Author: Sanjida Rangwala, Ph.D.

5:05 – 5:25 PM PST – NCBI Tools for Whole-Genome Annotation (Workshop: Next Generation Genome Annotation and Analysis)

Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.

We were excited to introduce and receive your initial thoughts on our newest endeavor – the NLM initiative known as the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) – which NCBI is developing to connect tools and data to support comparative analyses of sequenced eukaryotic research organisms. As development continues, we will engage with research communities to better understand existing needs and challenges, which will directly inform future resource features and tools. Understanding and responding to the needs of the research community is a fundamental element in the development of CGR and is critical to its future success in supporting a large and diverse collection.

Stay tuned for additional virtual opportunities to learn more about CGR and to provide your feedback on how the platform can best support your work.

To stay up to date on all NCBI activities, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.

