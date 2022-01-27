Updated PMC Launching Soon!

In the coming weeks, we will be launching an updated PMC website with a modern design. You can try the updated version on PMC Labs now, and it will become the default design of the PMC website following launch. Be sure to check the banner at the top of the PMC website for updates on an exact cutover date.

This update represents the first phase of an overall PMC modernization that will help us update PMC in a quicker and more responsive fashion. New features and functionality will be deployed on an ongoing basis.

In advance of the official update, we wanted to remind you of a few details about what’s changing:

A redesigned and reorganized homepage

More accessible help documentation, reformatted to address key groups using PMC in different ways and to highlight the most important information first

A more modern article view

A similar look and feel between features in PMC and PubMed.

See our previous post for more details about these changes.

As part of this first phase of modernization, the search results page will remain unchanged. And for a limited time, the classic version of the article view will still be accessible to help with this transition.

Thanks to those of you who took the time to test the updated design on Labs and provide feedback. If you haven’t yet, there is still time to try out the updated version and let us know what you think through the green “Feedback” button in the lower right-hand corner.

