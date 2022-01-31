NLM announces rescheduled Curation at Scale Workshop

Data curation plays a critical role in today’s biomedical research and ensures scientific data will be accessible for future research and reuse. In the time of pandemics, the need to get scientific information to researchers, medical personnel, and the public as quickly as possible is greater than ever before. In response to the need for increased curation speed, scale, and reliability, computer automation/assistance is becoming increasingly desirable.

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) is pleased to announce a rescheduled three-day Curation at Scale (Virtual) Workshop, to be held on March 28-30, 2022.

Poster abstract submission, deadline: March 7, 2022

Registration, deadline: March 21, 2022

The NLM workshop will feature invited speakers, bring together biocurators, developers of automated curation methods, and other stakeholders, and will offer an opportunity to learn more about the current status of biomedical data curation, to share your research and your challenges, and to discuss the implementation of advanced computational techniques in scientific data curation. We invite participants from academia, government, publishers, and industry interested in the methods and tools employed in curation of biomedical data to register and attend this exciting workshop. Participants are encouraged to submit an abstract for consideration for poster presentation.

