New Gene Information from the Alliance of Genome Resources

NCBI Gene now has descriptive information about genes from the Alliance of Genome Resources for organisms including Caenorhabditis elegans, Danio rerio, Drosophila melanogaster, Homo sapiens, Mus musculus, Rattus norvegicus, and Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Figure 1. The gene summary section of the Drosophila melanogaster slmb Gene Full Report showing the link to the corresponding record at the Alliance of Genome Resources.

The Summary section of the Gene Full Report page has Links to gene pages at the Alliance of Genome Resources (Figure 1). These are also in the right-hand sidebar of the Links to other resources section. In the case of genes that don’t have a RefSeq summary, we use the textual gene descriptions from the Alliance of Genome resources.

The Drosphila slmb gene record shows the enhancements provided by the Alliance of Genome Resources. The gene_info.gz files on the Gene FTP site also include AllianceGenome references in the dbXrefs column.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

