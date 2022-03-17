RefSeq Release 211 is available

RefSeq Release 211 is now available online, from the FTP site and through NCBI’s Entrez programming utilities, E-utilities.

This full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data available as of March 7, 2022, and contains 308,229,655 records, including 224,211,842 proteins, 43,956,061 transcripts, and sequences from 117,030 organisms. The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and also as divided by logical groupings.

This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 36 species, including:

Chicken annotation release 106, based on the GRC assemblies GRCg7b (GCF_016699485.2)

and GRCg7w (GCF_016700215.2)

Atlantic salmon annotation release 102, based on new assembly Ssal_v3.1

(GCF_905237065.1) (pictured)

Red abalone annotation release 100, based on new assembly H.ruf_v1.0

(GCF_003343065.1)

Smallmouth bass annotation release 100, based on new assembly ASM2129224v1

(GCF_021292245.1)

Greater spear-nosed bat annotation release 100, based on new assembly TTU_PhHast_1.1

(GCF_019186645.2)

Neodiprion fabricii annotation release 100, based on new assembly iyNeoFabr1.1

(GCF_021155785.1)

Daphnia pulicaria annotation release 100, based on new assembly SC_F0-13Bv2

(GCF_021234035.1)

Drosophila willistoni annotation release 102, based on new assembly UCI_dwil_1.1

(GCF_018902025.1)

