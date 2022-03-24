Test Server for the PubMed API (E-utilities) is Now Available

Official update scheduled to launch June 2022

As previously announced, we will be moving to an updated version of the E-utilities API for PubMed. We are planning to delay this change until June 2022 to give you time to test your API calls on the new service, report issues, and provide your feedback. Don’t wait until launch! A test server is available leading up to the release and ready for you to try!

How do I use the test server?

The test server is available through the following URL:

Test server: https://eutilspreview.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/eutils/

To use it, replace the standard E-Utilities URL (eutils.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/eutils/) in your requests with the URL above.

The test server supports both “most recent” and “best match” sorting methods for PubMed. To use these methods, add the following options to your ESearch calls:

Most recent: &sort=date_desc Best match: &sort=relevance



See an example here.

The default sort order for ESearch is “most recent”.

How can I provide feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Be sure to test your current PubMed API calls and report any concerns or questions.

Where can I learn more?

Please refer to our earlier post for more information, including why we’re making this update, and what is and is not changing. Watch our recorded webinar for more details about using the updated API.

