Using NCBI resources to research, detect, and treat genetic phenotypes

Clinical Genetics Information at Your Fingertips

NCBI offers a portfolio of medical genetics resources to help you research, diagnose, and treat diseases and conditions. You can easily access our data and tools through the Medical Genetics and Human Variation page of the NCBI website. We also encourage you to join our community of thousands of submitters and share your germline and/or somatic data to advance discovery and optimize clinical care.

How and why should you use our resources? Consider the example below.

Your patient is a 40-year-old mother of two presenting with changes in bathroom habits, bleeding, and belly pain. She has a medical history of colonic polyps. Her family history reveals that her maternal grandmother, mother and uncle had several forms of cancers including colon, breast, and endometrium.

You suspect Lynch Syndrome and use NCBI resources to learn more. The following are relevant NCBI resources with example records and search results.

This example illustrates how researchers, clinicians, health professionals and patients can benefit from the availability of NCBI data associated with a particular disease or condition and its molecular cause.

